HAI’s Situational Report of Odisha Flood

IMD Alert

Mahanadi river has already witnessed a peak flood this week and the water level is still above the danger level. Bhadrak have been put on alert while the collectors of the Mahanadi delta region are also on guard for the eventualities to be created due to the deep depression. Tourists are not allowed in places like Chandipur, Talasari, Kasafala, Dagara, and Panchlingeswar Apart from heavy rainfall, the weather forecasting agency also predicted squally wind with speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph is likely to prevail over North Bay of Bengal and along and off Odisha coast till Friday midnight because of the formation of a deep depression. After this, the wind will gradually decrease to 45-44 kmph gusting 65 kmph by Saturday morning and it will decline further by the evening, according to IMD. However, the weather office has rejected the speculations of the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensifying into a cyclone.