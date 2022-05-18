HAI’s Situational Report of Assam Flood & Landslide

GEOGRAPHICAL CONTEXT OF THE STATE

Assam is located between latitude 26.2006° N, and longitude 92.9376° E, and the elevation is 45 meters to 1960 meters from the mean sea level. The average annual rainfall state receives, is 200cm. Assam has moderate to steep gradients and due to that the habitation and agriculture on moderate slope land get inundated and submerged very often due to heavy precipitation, and water gets accumulated in the gentle slope zone.

ROOT CAUSE – Increasing climate change.

PRESENT SITUATION

As per the latest findings and report from the flood reporting and information management system (FRIMS), 26 No. districts have been badly affected, including 67 revenue circles and a total of 1089 villages.