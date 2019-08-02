Gujarat: 4 killed as unprecedented rain batters Vadodara

4 feared dead as Heavy rains lead to flash floods in Vadodara in Gujarat; NDRF, Army and State Agencies rescue more than 4400 people.

Heavy rains has thrown life out of gear in many cities of Gujarat. At least four persons were killed and over four thousand were evacuated from Vadodara and surrounding areas.

While roads were unusable due to water-logging and several trains were cancelled, operations at the Vadodara airport resumed late Thursday evening.

Most parts of the city remained inundated till last night in spite of intensity of rain decreasing as waters of the Vishwamitri river started entering the city as it breached its banks.

Several trains passing through the city were cancelled and roads in and around the city were submerged even late Thursday evening.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, Army and fire brigade have been pressed into service to help stranded people.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani held a meeting in state capital Gandhinagar to take stock of the situation.

Just as Vadodara heaved a sigh of relief after the 24-hour rainfall came to a halt on Thursday, a new threat emerged as crocodiles were spotted in the waterlogged streets.

In Videos from different locations across Vadodara shared on twitter, Crocodiles can be seen lurking and swimming in the flooded streets.

So far, officials from the forest department and NGOs have rescued three crocodiles.