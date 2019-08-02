02 Aug 2019

Gujarat: 4 killed as unprecedented rain batters Vadodara

Report
from Government of India
Published on 02 Aug 2019 View Original

4 feared dead as Heavy rains lead to flash floods in Vadodara in Gujarat; NDRF, Army and State Agencies rescue more than 4400 people.

Heavy rains has thrown life out of gear in many cities of Gujarat. At least four persons were killed and over four thousand were evacuated from Vadodara and surrounding areas.

While roads were unusable due to water-logging and several trains were cancelled, operations at the Vadodara airport resumed late Thursday evening.

Most parts of the city remained inundated till last night in spite of intensity of rain decreasing as waters of the Vishwamitri river started entering the city as it breached its banks.

Several trains passing through the city were cancelled and roads in and around the city were submerged even late Thursday evening.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, Army and fire brigade have been pressed into service to help stranded people.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani held a meeting in state capital Gandhinagar to take stock of the situation.

Just as Vadodara heaved a sigh of relief after the 24-hour rainfall came to a halt on Thursday, a new threat emerged as crocodiles were spotted in the waterlogged streets.

In Videos from different locations across Vadodara shared on twitter, Crocodiles can be seen lurking and swimming in the flooded streets.

So far, officials from the forest department and NGOs have rescued three crocodiles.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.