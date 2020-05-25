Groundbreaking climate-smart agricultural model empowers rural women in Maharashtra

Introduction

Located in central-western India, the Marathwada region in the state of Maharashtra is recognised as one of India’s most drought-prone areas. Marginal farmers in this region grow cash crops such as soy and cotton, which require more water, chemical fertilisers and pesticides.

This damages their land, health and the environment in the long run. Moreover, women in this region, despite being actively engaged in agriculture, have no decision-making role on their farms and no support from government extension programmes to enhance their capacity as farmers. To address these issues, Swayam Shikshan Prayog (SSP) piloted its women-led climate-smart agriculture model in 2014, and scaled it up in the following years.

Approach Groundwater is the main source of irrigation across India. SSP’s climatesmart agriculture model for women farmers promotes sustainablefarming techniques, diversifies livelihoods through agriculture-allied businesses, promotes consumption and marketing of nutritious, locally-grown foods, and improves water management systems. As a result, the cost of farming has fallen, and household food security and soil fertility have improved. Moreover, women farmers also helped in afforestation, increasing land for pasture, and improving groundwater resources. They have also increased their incomes by selling surplus food crops and undertaking other businesses, such as livestock rearing, dairy production and seed processing.

Methodology

Women were encouraged to ask their families to lend them part of their land for the cultivation of vegetables, fruits, local grains and pulses. SSP supported women farmers through the Huairou Commission’s Community Resilience Fund, providing finance for the adoption of climate-smart agricultural practices. This revolving fund promoted low-input based agriculture, multiple cropping with waterefficient plant varieties and germination of local seeds. Local seed varieties were used to grow traditional produce, using biopesticides and biofertilisers. Mixed and intercropping cycles ensured that the soil fertility was replenished for each season. The use of simple drip irrigation, sprinklers, farm ponds and tree plantations formed part of an efficient water management system.