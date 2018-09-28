Grants approved for flood victims in Kerala, India

The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region has accepted the advice of the Disaster Relief Fund Advisory Committee and approved from the Disaster Relief Fund three grants totalling $15.721 million to three agencies for providing relief to flood victims in Kerala, India.

Announcing the grants today (September 27), a spokesman for the Government said that the three grants - one of $6.508 million to World Vision Hong Kong, one of $5.6 million to Oxfam Hong Kong and one of $3.613 million to CEDAR Fund - will be used to provide food, shelter kits and hygiene and household items to benefit around 108 500 flood victims in Kerala, India. As the targeted townships of the three relief agencies are different, there will be no overlapping of resources. The Committee hopes the grants will facilitate the provision of timely relief to the victims and help them restore their normal living.

"To ensure that the money is used for the designated purposes, the relief agencies will be asked to submit evaluation reports and audited accounts on the use of the grants after the relief projects have been completed," the spokesman said.