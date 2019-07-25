Grants approved for cyclone victims in Odisha, India (24 Jul 2019)

The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region has accepted the advice of the Disaster Relief Fund Advisory Committee and approved from the Disaster Relief Fund a grant of $4.477 million to Habitat for Humanity Hong Kong to provide relief for cyclone victims in Odisha, India.

Announcing the grant today (July 24), a spokesman for the Government said that the cyclone had affected more than 15 million people and caused severe damages to houses and public facilities in Odisha, India. The grant will be used to provide household and hygiene items as well as temporary shelter kits to benefit around 25 000 cyclone victims. The Committee hoped the grant would facilitate the provision of timely relief to the victims and help restore them to their normal living. The grant, together with those approved earlier for this cyclone in Odisha, India, will take the accumulative value of grants and number of beneficiaries to $16.983 million and 101 150 respectively. As the targeted localities of relief agencies are different, there will be no overlapping of resources.

"To ensure that the money is used for the designated purposes, Habitat for Humanity Hong Kong will be asked to submit an evaluation report and an audited account on the use of the grant after the relief project has been completed," the spokesman said.

Ends/Wednesday, July 24, 2019

Issued at HKT 19:04