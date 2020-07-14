Grants approved for cyclone victims in India

The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region has accepted the advice of the Disaster Relief Fund Advisory Committee and approved from the Disaster Relief Fund three grants totalling $12.114 million to three agencies for providing relief to cyclone victims in West Bengal, India.

Announcing the grants today (July 10), a spokesman for the Government said that the cyclone had affected more than 13 million people in West Bengal, India. The three grants – one of $6.4 million to Oxfam Hong Kong, one of $1.897 million to Adventist Development and Relief Agency China (Hong Kong) and one of $3.817 million to Plan International Hong Kong, will be used to provide hygiene kits, kitchen kits, water kits and food kits as well as household items and shelter materials to benefit around 85 550 victims. As the targeted localities of the three relief agencies are different, there will be no overlapping of resources. The Committee hoped the grants would facilitate the provision of timely relief to the victims and help them restore their normal living.

"To ensure that the money is used for the designated purposes, the relief agencies will be asked to submit evaluation reports and audited accounts on the use of the grants after the relief projects have been completed," the spokesman said.

