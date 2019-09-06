Grant approved for flood victims in Maharashtra, India

The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region has accepted the advice of the Disaster Relief Fund Advisory Committee and approved from the Disaster Relief Fund a grant of $4.81 million to the CEDAR Fund for providing relief to flood victims in Maharashtra, India.

Announcing the grant today (September 5), a spokesman for the Government said that the grant will be used to provide food, household and hygiene items to the victims. The Committee hoped the grant would facilitate the provision of timely relief to the victims and help them restore their normal living.

"To ensure that the money is used for the designated purposes, the CEDAR Fund will be asked to submit an evaluation report and an audited account on the use of the grant after the relief project has been completed," the spokesman said.