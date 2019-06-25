25 Jun 2019

Grant approved for cyclone victims in Odisha, India

Report
from Government of Hong Kong SAR
Published on 20 Jun 2019 View Original

The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region has accepted the advice of the Disaster Relief Fund Advisory Committee and approved from the Disaster Relief Fund a grant of $5.474 million to World Vision Hong Kong for providing relief to cyclone victims in Odisha, India.

Announcing the grant today (June 20), a spokesman for the Government said that the grant will be used to provide food and temporary shelter kits as well as household and hygiene items to the victims. The Committee hopes the grant would facilitate the provision of timely relief to the victims and help them restore their normal living.

"To ensure that the money is used for the designated purposes, World Vision Hong Kong will be asked to submit an evaluation report and an audited account on the use of the grant after the relief project has been completed," the spokesman said.

Ends/Thursday, June 20, 2019

Issued at HKT 20:39

NNNN

