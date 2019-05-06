Govt spends Rs 800cr to quench drought-hit villagers’ thirst

Mumbai: In the last six months, the Maharashtra government has spent Rs 800 crore to make drinking water available to drought-affected villages, especially in the Marathwada and Vidarbha regions.

Since November 2018, the government has spent Rs 672 crore on providing tankers and repairing borewells in villages and Rs 138 crore on paying the outstanding electricity bills to ensure water supply schemes that were shut down due to non-payment of bills were re-started, said state officials.

“The state government will identify more works that need to be done before monsoon arrives to ensure that the waterholding capacity of these drought-hit villages increase,” said Chandrakant Patil, relief and rehabilitation minister.

The drinking water sources in nearly 3,700 villages and 1,841 hamlets and settlements in the state have dried up and potable water is provided to the villagers through tankers. Government officials said that the situation is grim as this is only the start of May, and the government may have to supply water to these villages till June-end. During the same period last year, only 800-odd tankers were used to supply water to drought-affected areas in Maharashtra.

“In all, 28,524 villages have been declared drought-affected. So far, we have disbursed Rs 4,400 crore to 68 lakh farmers as compensation,” said a senior government official.

Officials said the government had set up 1,264 cattle camps, which house 8.3 lakh bovines. For every large animal like cow or buffalo, there is a subsidy of Rs 90 per day, and for a small animal like goat, it’s Rs 45 a day. The government has also revised its decision to allow a maximum 500 cattle in each camp to avoid charges of corruption and irregularities. It now permits a maximum 3,000 cattle in each camp.

The water stock in dams across the state is also dipping. The lowest levels were seen in dams in Aurangabad region—there’s only 5.1% water stock as against 28.2% during the same perios last year. The Maharashtra government had sought financial assistance of Rs 7,962 crore for drought relief from the central government, of which only Rs 4,714 crore was approved.