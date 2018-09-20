Govt to change CSR rules to create dedicated corpus on Disaster Risk Reduction

By Pradeep Thakur

NEW DELHI: The government is likely to tweak the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) rules under the Companies Act for creating a dedicated corpus on Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) as a larger private sector engagement. At present, the Centre and states allocate funds for all disasterrelated activities—mitigation, rescue, relief and rehabilitation.

The move is significant in view of the recent floods in Kerala in which more than 500 people were reported dead and properties worth thousands of crores destroyed. So far, over 1,300 people have been killed in floods in different parts of the country, this monsoon season.

The 15th Finance Commission has constituted a study by the UNDP (United Nations Development Programme) after a discussion was held on the subject recently on how to mainstream DRR activities in all developmental work and create a dedicated fund for this purpose with CSR contribution.

The National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), a think tank of the Union Home ministry on all disaster-related activities, has been roped in the consultation process as it had also done a similar study for the 13th Finance Commission.

A meeting was also held by NIDM officials with corporate affairs ministry for exploring avenues on tweaking the CSR rules to incorporate provision for spending on DRR activities by the private and public sector companies.

“The dialogue has begun. A discussion was held by the 15th Finance Commission study team with the NIDM where it was emphasized that the NIDM should take initiative to get CSR funding for DRR initiatives as a larger private sector engagement,” said Prof Santosh Kumar, head of Governance & Public Policy at NIDM.

About 2,700 companies have been spending around Rs 10,000 crore a year on CSR. Reliance Industries has shown the highest spend of over Rs 650 crore in the financial year 2015-16, followed by the public sector NTPC with Rs 450 crore and ONGC Rs 421 crore. Tata Consultancy Service has reported CSR to spend of Rs 300 crore.

Under section 135 of the Companies Act, it is mandatory for every company, “above the specified threshold of turnover or net worth or net profit, to spend at least 2% of the average net profits earned during the three immediately preceding financial years on CSR activities”.

The high casualties in the recent floods across the country has once again brought long-term disaster mitigation planning on the discussion table. Mainstreaming DRR is also necessary for the government as it is bound by the Sendai Framework, where all UN countries are signatories, to cut down on losses of human lives and properties due to disasters.

Lack of preparedness is a drain of vital resources. The Centre had allocated Rs 600 crore as an immediate contribution for relief and restoration activities in Kerala, in addition to the funds available in the State Disaster Response Fund, a major part of which comes from the central government.

Additional funds would be needed depending on the expenditure incurred on restoration activities. Reconstruction work is to be dealt with separately.