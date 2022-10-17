Fund Transfer – The Emerging Tool of Humanitarian Response

Caritas India with the support of ECHO is working very closely with flood-affected vulnerable families of 18 villages of 4 development blocks in the Cachar district. 2021 households were identified with the assistance of the village-level disaster committee (VDC) and supported with MPCT. Program participants received Rs. 10,000 in their respective bank accounts. The first trench of transfer was made on 28th July, immediately after the flood.

In the current scenario, all households depend on funds to a large extent. When aid is given in kind, households are often forced to seek funds that may be detrimental to longer-term livelihoods, for example, selling productive assets or giving children to the care of relatives. Fund transfer is more dignified than receiving goods in kind. Evidence shows that it reduces the negative coping strategies used by program participants.

In Cachar, program participants utilised the fund for restoring their damaged shelter and purchasing food items. 95 % of women participants received the fund in their accounts. The fund transfer gives households a sense of restored power over their immediate situation. There is evidence that receiving fund empower women within the household.

Parbati Baishnab, a mother of two sons and a daughter, lives in Govindakupa village in Kalain block of Cachar district. Her husband Monidra Baishnab, 52 years old works as a daily wage labourer in his neighbourhood.

The family lives in a house having two rooms which they have received from the government under Prime Minster Awas Yojna (PMAY), a housing scheme for Below Poverty Line (BPL) families. The kitchen was damaged in the recent flood. Parbati still cooks in the dilapidated kitchen.

Pragati’s eldest son, Tinku Baishnab, 28 years old, who used to work in a stone quarry as a wage labourer was the prime earning member of the family. He is married to Anita Baishnab. Tinku was complaining about stomach pain for the last six months. Due to poor financial resources, he was consulting local quacks for his stomach problem. But his pain flared up. He was hurriedly admitted to Silchar Medical College Hospital. He was diagnosed with a severe kidney infection. His health further deteriorated. The doctor referred him to Guwahati Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment.

Parbati approached her neighbours and villagers for financial assistance for her son’s advanced treatment. The villagers responded favourably and contributed according to their capacities. He was shifted to Guwahati in the month of July.

Paravati received Rs. 10,000/- on 25th August 2022 under MPCT. She spends half of the amount on food items as the prime earning member is hospitalised. The rest of the amount was handed over to Anita, her daughter-in-law for his further treatment.

The family used the fund for food and advance medical treatment. But they could not save anything for the repairing of the dilapidated kitchen. Rainwater passes through the polythene-covered roof.

Keeping in consideration the vulnerability and exposure to emerging risks, Caritas India is going to introduce top-up funds for a section of selected households. Additional funds will be transferred to help the families to recover from the current crisis. This will be done on a pilot basis.