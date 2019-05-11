11 May 2019

Focus on tackling drought situation: Revenue minister

Report
from Times of India
Published on 11 May 2019

Satyajit Joshi | TNN | Updated: May 11, 2019, 13:53 IST

KOLHAPUR: Revenue minister Chandrakant Patil has said the state government has special focus on providing drinking water, cattle camps and employment to tackle drought situation in Maharashtra.

"A special team of central government visited the state in November and announced relief of Rs4,700 crore. This has never happened in the past. The government was specifically concerned about cattle camps and steps are being taken to curb corruption," he said, adding that the government had developed a mobile application using which the number of animals present in a cattle camp will be known to the office of district collector.

"Financial aid to the organizations that run the cattle camps would be released on the basis of animals physically present in the camp," he said. Patil said that the situation in Maratahwada was serious owing to severe water crisis.

