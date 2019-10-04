Floods wreak havoc in Bihar; flood situation in Patna remains grim

Bihar is facing the fury of rain as the retreating monsoon has caused havoc in many parts of the state. The flood situation in Bihar remained critical on Thursday amid warnings of heavy rains in some parts of the state. Relief and rescue operations are being carried out continuously in 15 districts of the northern and eastern parts of the flood hit state. 494 panchayats of these 15 districts are submerged in flood waters and more than 8 thousand affected people have been provided shelter in 19 relief camps in the state.

More than 1000 boats arranged by the administration are involved in helping in rescuing the trapped people. Along with essential items from the government, cooked food is also being distributed through community kitchens in the affected districts. 19 NDRF teams and 5 SDRF teams are deployed in the state are working day and night for relief and rescue.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who also visited the state, has said that continuous efforts are being made and the situation will improve soon.

In the capital city of Patna, a large population facing flood fury. Areas such as Kankarbagh, Rajendra Nagar and its surrounding are still waterlogged.

If water not pumped out in time, there is possibility of outbreak of disease... Residents of the area asked the adminstration to clear up garbage lying on streets due to waterlogging to avoid outbreak of any kind of disease.

NDRF and SDRF teams have evacuated more than 8 thousand people from the city. Heavy duty pumps have also been pressed into service to pump out water. Two Helicopters and numbers of Boats and Tractors are transporting food items to the affected people.

Taking not of the situation, schools in Patna will remain closed till Friday... Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has issued an Orange Alert for Patna, Vaishali, Begusarai and Khagaria districts, meaning that these districts may receive heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.

At the same time, the department has also said that districts such as Buxar, Bhojpur, Nawada and Jehanabad might also receive heavy rains on an average. NDRF is fully prepared to meet the eventualities.

SDRF, NDRF and other aid agencies are working around the clock to bring the situation under control in affected areas...it is hoped that the life will back to normal in few days.