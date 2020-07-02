India
Floods in India's Assam force a million from their homes
The Brahmaputra River burst its banks over the weekend, inundating more than 2,000 villages, with more rain forecast
GUWAHATI, India, June 29 (Reuters) - Heavy flooding triggered by monsoon rains has forced more than a million people to flee their homes in the northeast Indian state of Assam, authorities said on Monday, warning that the crisis was becoming more critical by the hour.
