India

Floods in India's Assam force a million from their homes

The Brahmaputra River burst its banks over the weekend, inundating more than 2,000 villages, with more rain forecast

GUWAHATI, India, June 29 (Reuters) - Heavy flooding triggered by monsoon rains has forced more than a million people to flee their homes in the northeast Indian state of Assam, authorities said on Monday, warning that the crisis was becoming more critical by the hour.

Reuters - Thomson Reuters Foundation
