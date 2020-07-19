Floods in India, Nepal displace nearly 4 million people, at least 189 dead

Millions have been displaced by the heavy flooding common in Nepal, India's Assam and Bihar states during the June-September annual rainy season

By Zarir Hussain and Gopal Sharma

GUWAHATI, India/KATHMANDU, Nepal July 19 (Reuters) - Nearly four million people in India's northeastern state of Assam and neighbouring Nepal have been displaced by heavy flooding from monsoon rains, with dozens missing as deaths rose to at least 189, government officials said on Sunday.

The overflowing Brahmaputra River, which flows through China's Tibet, India and Bangladesh, has damaged crops and triggered mudslides, displacing millions of people, officials said.

Read more on Reuters