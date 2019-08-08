Floods continue to wreak havoc in many states

Heavy rainfall continues to wreak havoc across India especially Maharashtra, Odisha, Himachal and Karnataka. The situation in districts of western Maharashtra remains grim. Adequate arrangements of food, drinking water and other essential items for those affected have been made.

The continuing heavy flooding in Kolhapur district in Maharashtra has affected nearly 51,000 people in around 200 villages and submerged over 340 bridges. Around 29 state highways and 56 main roads have also been shut. Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) have been deployed in flood affected regions. Navy, Army, Air force, Coast Guard teams are also engaged in rescue and relief efforts.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis chaired a meeting in Mumbai to review flood situation in various parts of Maharashtra. Officials from the flood affected regions of Kolhapur, Sangli, Pune, Satara, Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri were directed to ensure all possible assistance to the flood affected people is provided.

In neighbouring state of Karnataka, parts of north and coastal areas along with the Malnad region are still reeling under heavy downpour. Apart from this, several parts of Odisha including Malkangiri, Rayagada, Koraput, Kandhamal and Gajapati districts are also badly affected. The incessant rain has also disrupted train services in the state. Agencies are continuing with the rescue and relief efforts.