Floods in Bihar affects 3 lakh people, Assam toll rises to 85

GUWAHATI/PATNA: The flood situation in the eastern region of the country remained unchanged on Monday. While Assam reported one more death, taking the toll to 85, over three lakh people in north Bihar are now affected by floods as heavy rainfall continued in the catchment areas of Gandak and other hilly rivers originating from Nepal.

The Central Water Commission said the Brahmaputra is in severe flood situation with a rising trend, and due to forecast of rainfall, there is likelihood of severe to extreme floods in the river. Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal said, “We would take up the matter with Bhutan from where floodwaters come down every year to wreak havoc.” Bhutan almost regularly releases excess water from the Kurichu dam, about 30km from Barpeta Road in Assam, affecting lower districts in the state.

In Bihar, the disaster management department said altogether 32 blocks in eight districts were affected by floods. CM Nitish Kumar said on Monday that officials have been instructed for shifting people from low-lying areas to safer places. “Separate disaster relief centres will be formed for people in the flood-affected areas falling under containment zones,” he added. Till Monday, Assam floods had affected 24 lakh people. A little over 1 lakh hectares of cropland have been submerged.