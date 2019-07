Flood water inundated in several new districts of Bihar

In Bihar, relief camps have been set up in flood affected areas where cooked food and drinking water is being provided to people.

180 makeshift community kitchens have been opened in Sitamarhi, Sheohar and Araria. 10 district have been hit by floods in the state. NDRF & SDRF teams have been pressed into service for relief & rescue work.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar undertook an aerial survey of flood affected areas. Earlier, he chaired a high level meeting in Patna.

He directed officials to open community kitchens and shelters for affected people and speed up repairing of damaged roads in flood ravaged regions.

So far, 28 deaths have been reported from flood affected areas.