Flood toll hits 100+ as 3 die in Assam; 7 in Bihar

Jainarain Pandey

GUWAHATI/PATNA: Floods continue to wreak havoc in eastern parts of the country. On Sunday, three more people died in Assam taking the toll past 100, while seven people lost their lives in Bihar.

PM Modi in his monthly Mann ki Baat expressed his solidarity with all those affected by floods and heavy rainfall in Assam and Bihar. “A large part of the country is grappling with floods. Many areas of states such as Bihar and Assam are having to deal with a series of difficulties due to the floods. … all governments, NDRF teams, disaster response teams and selfhelp groups are working in tandem to provide relief and rescue in all possible ways,” Modi said.

According to the daily flood bulletin by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 23 districts are still affected, impacting nearly 25 lakh people, about 1.5 lakh less than Saturday. Almost 46,000 people have taken shelter in 269 government relief camps. The overall flood situation, however, improved on Sunday as water levels of all major rivers started receding.

However, Central Water Commission (CWC) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Assam and Meghalaya from Tuesday.

Nearly 85% of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) has been inundated. P Sivakumar, director, KNPTR, said the water level was receding in the park, but the speed was “very slow”.

Bihar water resources department minister Sanjay Kumar Jha said, except Burhi Gandak and Bagmati, all major rivers had showed a receding trend on Sunday evening.

However, the CWC, in its bulletin stated that rivers in Bihar were flowing in ‘above normal flood situation’ in many downstream locations with falling trend and are likely to further fall in two to three days. Although, rainfall is likely to rise in Bihar on July 29 and 30, the CWC said. In north Bihar, over 15 lakh people have been affected According to state disaster management department, nearly 1.4 lakh had been evacuated as 625 panchayats were marooned.