Flood situation worsens further in northern parts of Bihar

In Bihar, the flood situation has further worsened in northern parts of the State following rise in water level of Gandak, Burhi Gandak, Bagamati and Adhwara group of rivers.

Over 55 lakh people spread over 14 districts are reeling under the impact of devastating floods.

The worst affected is Darbhanga where about 17 lakh people have been affected. The other affected districts are Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Sitamarhi and East Champaran.

People who are living in low lying areas of Darbhanga and Samastipur have been advised to go to higher places. 49 people have lost their lives in flood related incidents in the last 24 hours. Villages spread over 1,059 panchayats have been cut off from district headquarters.

Rail traffic remained suspended on Darbhanga -Samastipur rail section of East Central Railway. Vehicular traffic at several places in Darbhanga, Samastipur, Saran and East Champaran has been disrupted.

Relief and rescue operations have been intensified. 31 teams of NDRF and SDRF have been pressed into service. Over four lakh people have been evacuated so far. 30 thousand people are taking shelter in relief camps. 1,385 community kitchens have been set up to provide food to over nine lakh thirty thousand people.

Gandak, Bagmati, Kamla Balan, Mahananda and Adhwara groups of rivers are flowing above the danger mark.

The Met department warns moderate to heavy rain across northern parts of the State in the next 24 hours.