Flood situation remains grim in Assam; Army, NDRF deployed for rescue work

The overall flood situation remains grim in Assam as new areas have been inundated due to breach of river embankments.

Over four lakh people are reeling under the fury of flood in 17 districts.

NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed to rescue flood-hit people. Road traffic has been badly affected due to flood causing the massive problem to villagers.

Temporary relief camps have been set up to shelter flood-affected people.

Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal reviewed the flood situation with all Deputy Commissioners and instructed to set up 24x 7 control room in all districts