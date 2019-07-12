12 Jul 2019

Flood situation remains grim in Assam; Army, NDRF deployed for rescue work

Report
from Government of India
Published on 12 Jul 2019 View Original

The overall flood situation remains grim in Assam as new areas have been inundated due to breach of river embankments.

The overall flood situation remains grim in Assam as new areas have been inundated due to breach of river embankments.

Over four lakh people are reeling under the fury of flood in 17 districts.

NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed to rescue flood-hit people. Road traffic has been badly affected due to flood causing the massive problem to villagers.

Temporary relief camps have been set up to shelter flood-affected people.

Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal reviewed the flood situation with all Deputy Commissioners and instructed to set up 24x 7 control room in all districts

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.