Flood situation remains critical in Assam

In Assam, flood situation remains critical in the state as most of the major rivers are in spate.

Official sources in Guwahati said that 5 lakh 65 thousand people are affected due to floods in 20 districts. Road communication badly disrupted at many places.

Surging water also damaged 56,000 hectare crop areas and people are taking shelter at 109 relief camps.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that instruction has been given to district administrations to extend help to flood affected people.

Sarbananda Sonowal said that government is monitoring the situation round the clock.