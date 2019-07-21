Flood situation improving in Bihar & Assam

Flood situation is improving in Bihar and Assam with water levels in many rivers receding. In Bihar, after receding of water level of major rivers, flood situation is slightly improving in several areas. Rescue and relief work has, however, been intensified.

Threat of epidemic is looming large in flood-affected areas, and the state administration has suspended the leaves of medical staff. The floods have claimed nearly 80 lives so far in the state.

More than 55 lakh people across 12 districts of the state have been affected due to the floods. 26 teams of the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force and SSB have been deployed to carry out rescue and relief operations.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar yesterday held a meeting with senior officials to tackle the situation. The state government has declared compensation of 6000 rupees to each flood victim family.

In Assam, too, water levels are receding in many rivers. 28 out the 33 districts of the state are still submerged. Over 57 lakh people have been displaced by the floods. The Brahmaputra river continues to flow above the danger mark but the situation is gradually improving.