Flood situation improves in Gujarat's Vadodara

People of Vadodara breathed a sigh of relief as the rain stopped and the water started receding, bringing some relief to the residents.

State Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has announced that compensation would be given to those who were evacuated during the rescue operations.

He also announced compensation of rupees four lakh to the kin of those who dead in rain-related incidents.

The situation is getting back to normal quickly due to decrease in the level of river Vishwamitri and Ajwa dam. Efforts are on to resume water and electric supply.

Heavy rains have thrown life out of gear in many cities of Gujarat. Five persons were killed and over 5,700 were evacuated from Vadodara city and surrounding areas in Central Gujarat which was battered by nearly 500 mm of rains in 24 hours till Thursday morning.

While roads were unusable due to water-logging and several trains were cancelled, operations at the Vadodara airport resumed late Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, relief and rescue works are running in full swing.

Five additional NDRF teams have been deployed across Vadodara. The teams were airlifted from Pune yesterday.

As of now, total 20 NDRF teams are deployed in the flood-affected Vadodara. two columns and two ETFs from Army have also been deployed in the city.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured all possible help to Gujarat to cope with the flood situation. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani ina tweet informed the message.