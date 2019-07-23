Flood situation improves in Bihar and Assam with let up in rain but the flood-affected continue to battle the odds; Reports of erosion of coastal areas emerge in rain-battered Kerala; Delhi-NCR lashed with heavy rain too.

Rivers in Assam which were in spate following heavy rains are flowing below the danger mark now. But the flood situation has affected large number of people.

In Barpeta, over 10 lakh people in 568 villages have been severely affected by the deluge. Over 13 thousand people have taken shelter in around 121 relief centres.

Medical camps have been set up by the army in several districts.

In Bihar too, water level has come down in rivers as a result of no rains for now.

For now, it seems a long road before normal life comes back on track.

In Darbhanga district, lives are affected in many villages, people are having to face difficult times because of the heavy rains.

The administration has claimed all necessary help and assistance is being provided to the affected.

Community kitchens are making food available to people. Medicines are being provided. NDRF is carrying out rescue and relief work on a war footing.

Heavy rains have also battered Kerala. The MeT department has issued red and orange alert for some districts.

In the national capital Delhi, Monday was the third day it rained which led to a drop in temperature.

Some relief is in sight from the floods even though difficult times are not completely over for the affected.