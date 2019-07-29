Flood situation grim in Bihar, Assam

Many Panchayats including several villages in Khagaria district, falling under riverine areas are facing inundation threat.

The crop has been destroyed on a widespread scale. People are scared to see Kosi's boom, wearing a wild look.

Flood water has entered the houses, affecting their daily lives. Cattle breeding is also affected.

Train services are temporarily suspended between Samastipur-Darbhanga, on bridge no. 16 near Hayaghat station where water level is high and rising.

Altogether 13 districts in the state are hit by the floods in Bihar with more than 85 lakh people affected till date.

Heavy rainfall and flood in Assam continue to disrupt normal life in the state. One person died in Barpeta on Saturday.

615 relief camps are operational in 12 districts of Assam.

While, 49 Relief Distribution Centres are operational in districts of Sonitpur, Barpeta, Kokrajhar, Kamrup and Morigaon of the state.