29 Jul 2019

Flood situation grim in Bihar, Assam

Report
from Government of India
Published on 28 Jul 2019 View Original

Many Panchayats including several villages in Khagaria district, falling under riverine areas are facing inundation threat.

The crop has been destroyed on a widespread scale. People are scared to see Kosi's boom, wearing a wild look.

Flood water has entered the houses, affecting their daily lives. Cattle breeding is also affected.

Train services are temporarily suspended between Samastipur-Darbhanga, on bridge no. 16 near Hayaghat station where water level is high and rising.

Altogether 13 districts in the state are hit by the floods in Bihar with more than 85 lakh people affected till date.

Heavy rainfall and flood in Assam continue to disrupt normal life in the state. One person died in Barpeta on Saturday.

615 relief camps are operational in 12 districts of Assam.

While, 49 Relief Distribution Centres are operational in districts of Sonitpur, Barpeta, Kokrajhar, Kamrup and Morigaon of the state.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.