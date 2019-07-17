17 Jul 2019

Flood situation grim in Assam, Bihar

Report
from Government of India
Published on 17 Jul 2019 View Original

Large parts of the country continue to battle flood fury Assam, Tripura, parts of Meghalaya, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh remain inundated.

However there was some relief with rains easing up on Tuesday. This meant a fall in water levels of most rivers in the region that are in spate.

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat accompanied by Assam CM Sarbanda Sonowal undertook an aerial survey of the state.

He also visited flood relief camp in Majauli and assured of all possible help from the Centre and stressed on the urgent need for long term measures to tackle floods.

Meanwhile, the monsoon session of the Assam legislative assembly has been postponed due to severe flood conditions in Assam.

Meanwhile, flood waters have submerged 33 of all the 33 districts of Assam,, with over 40 lakh people affected.

Tributaries of Brahmaputra have started falling and the main river Brahmaputra is still rising from Guwahati to Dhubri,as per the latest report by Central Water Commission.

The road connectivity to various districts has also snapped due to flood waters. Ninety per cent of the Kaziranga National Park in Golaghat and Nagaon districts of Assam is still submerged.

In Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said 25 people have so far been killed in flash floods, that have affected 25.71 lakh people in the state.

National Disaster Response Force is rescuing people stranded in flood hit regions and taking them to safer places in Baksa and Golaghat in Assam and Madhubani in Bihar, among other areas.

NDRF teams and personnel were seen rescuing affected people on boats from the submerged areas and moving them to other places.

In some relief, little to no rain was reported in Bihar.

