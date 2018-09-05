Flood situation grim in UP

Flood Situation remains grim in Uttar Pradesh. Almost all rivers in Bundelkhand are in spate after five lakh cusecs of water was released from the Matiala dam.

The Yamuna and Betwa rivers are being closely monitored. They are already in spate in Lalitpur.

In Kanpur, the Ganga has turned rough and people from villages on its banks have been evacutaed to safer places.

Water released from Narora dam has reached Sambhal and Kannauj, inundating many villages.

According to the Central Water Commission, Ganga, Ramganga, Sharda, Ghagra and Guano are flowing above the danger mark in many places.

People in about 50 villages of Pilibhit and Lakhimpur Khiri have been forced to leave their homes. Heavy rains have affected life in Lucknow and adjoining areas.

10 more people lost their lives on Sunday, taking the number of fatalities due to the floods in the state to 26.

The India Meteorological Department has issued warnings for heavy rain across almost the entire state for the next two days.