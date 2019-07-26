26 Jul 2019

Flood situation continues to be grim in Assam and Bihar

Report
from Government of India
Published on 26 Jul 2019

The flood situation continues to be grim in Assam and Bihar; Incessant heavy rainfall has worsened the situation in Assam; As per Assam State Disaster Management Authority, over 38 lakh people are affected in 20 out of 33 districts in the state.

Many rivers including Brahmaputra are still flowing above the danger marks. The flood situation is serious in Assam's Nalbadhi and Kokrajhar.

In Bihar, more than 81 lakh people have been affected in 12 flood-hit districts including Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, and Katihar.

42 relief camps in Bihar are providing refuge to the flood-affected. 26 teams of NDRF and SDRF, 796 human force personnel and 125 motor boats are engaged in flood-affected areas.

Several rivers in Bihar - Budhee Gandak, Bagmati, Adhwara Samooh, Kamla Balaan, Kosi, Maha - nanda and Parmaan are flowing above the danger marks.

