Flood situation continues to be grim in Assam

In Assam, there is no respite from flood at several places including Barak valley. Nearly 4 lakh people in 7 districts have been affected due to flood. NDRF, SDRF and Assam Rifles have been deployed in relief and rescue works.

Nearly 1 Lakh people have taken shelter at temporary relief camps. Relief materials are being distributed by the district administrations in the affected areas. Flood waters disrupted road communication at many places.

In Tripura, normal life is returning after the flood. State Emergency operation center officials said that the rescue operation is going on in Kailashahar subdivision of Unakoti district.

Meanwhile a mild dust storm on Saturday brought respite from heat in the National Capital Region (NCR). Several parts of Delhi, Noida and Faridabad witnessed gusty winds accompanied with dust.