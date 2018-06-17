17 Jun 2018

Flood situation continues to be grim in Assam

Report
from Government of India
Published on 16 Jun 2018 View Original

In Assam, there is no respite from flood at several places including Barak valley. Nearly 4 lakh people in 7 districts have been affected due to flood. NDRF, SDRF and Assam Rifles have been deployed in relief and rescue works.

Nearly 1 Lakh people have taken shelter at temporary relief camps. Relief materials are being distributed by the district administrations in the affected areas. Flood waters disrupted road communication at many places.

In Tripura, normal life is returning after the flood. State Emergency operation center officials said that the rescue operation is going on in Kailashahar subdivision of Unakoti district.

Meanwhile a mild dust storm on Saturday brought respite from heat in the National Capital Region (NCR). Several parts of Delhi, Noida and Faridabad witnessed gusty winds accompanied with dust.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.