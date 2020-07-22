Flood situation in Bihar remains grim

In Bihar, the flood situation has further deteriorated following heavy rains in catchment areas of Nepal and heavy discharge of water from Gandak barrage. Principal Secretary of Water Resources Department Sanjiv Hans said five lakh cusec water will be discharged from Gandak barrage.

He said 4.50 lakh cusec water was discharged from this barrage in this morning. Surging water of Gandak river is spreading in new areas. Five districts of Saran, Vaishali Muzaffarpur, East and West Champaran has been put on caution following heavy discharge of water from Gandak barrage. People of low lying areas are being evacuated.

Twenty thousand people have so far been shifted to safer places. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today reviewed the prevailing flood situation in the state and instructed concerned authorities to step up relief and rescue operations in the flood affected areas of the state.

About four lakh people have been affected by floods in eight districts including Sitamarhi, Darbhanga, Sheohar and Supaul. 210 panchyats of these districts are reeling under the impact of flood. Burhi Gandak is flowing above danger mark and Bagmati and adhwara group of rivers are maintaining rising trend.

Flood water is engulfing new areas. In view of this district administration of Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga and Khagaria has been put on caution. Met department has warned for heavy rains in next 24 hours in north parts of the state.