The flood situation in Bihar remains critical in eight most affected districts as many major rivers are still above the danger mark at many places.

Light to moderate rainfall has occurred during past 24 hours. According to MET office heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred at one or two places over North-west and North east parts of Bihar. A highest of 12 centimeter rainfall occurred at Gaunaha in West Champaran.

In Sitamarhi, the river Bagmati and Adwara are flowing above the danger mark. Burhi Gandhak is above the danger mark in Samastipur, while Kamala Balaan is flowing above the danger mark in Madhubani. The river Mahananda is flowing above the red mark in Purnea.

Meanwhile, the number of inundated gram panchayats in the state has escalated to 153 with nearly 3 lakh population affected with floods.

Community kitchens are being run in the flood affected districts to provide cooked food to flood victims.

Over 12,000 population have so far been shifted to safer places while around 3,000 people are living in 7 relief camps.

The state administration is assessing the damage caused to the crops, houses and public infrastructure. No loss of life has been reported so far due to flood, but as many as 8 persons have lost their lives in lightening strike incidents in different districts of Bihar during past 24 hours.

As many as 120 people have lost their lives in lightening incidents in Bihar this season. According to state disaster management department three people died in Purnea, two in Begusarai, and one each in Patna, Saharsa and East Champaran.

The MET office has predicted partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thundershowers in Patna, Gaya, and Bhagalpur during next 24 hours. The department has predicted heavy rainfall in certain districts of Seemanchal, and North Eastern Bihar during next 48 hours. Intermittent rain is still pouring in Patna and adjoining areas.