Flood situation in Assam remains grim

Normal life has been disrupted in large parts of Assam due to severe flooding.

The number of deaths due to flood-related incidents have climbed to 96 with three more deaths in Barpeta, Kokrajhar and Morigaon districts of Assam.

Over 27 lakh people have been affected in the third wave of flood. Out of the 33 districts of Assam 26 districts remain affected by flood waters while Goalpara still remains the worst-hit district with over 4.7 lakh people affected.

According to The Assam State Disaster Management Authority in the last 24 hours 1350 flood affected people have been evacuated. 50,136 inmates are taking shelter in the 301 relief camps. A total of 2543 villages under 72 Revenue circles are flooded. While 1,22,573 hectares of cropland are under flood water.

The Brahmaputra, Dhansiri, Jia Bharali, Kopili and Beki rivers are flowing above the danger level in several districts.

President Ram Nath Kovind spoke to Chief Minister Assam over phone and took stock of the flood & overall situation of the state