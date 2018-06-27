Flood situation in Assam improves further; death toll rises to 28

GUWAHATI: The overall flood situation in Assam improved further on Tuesday with all the major rivers in the state flowing below the danger level, even as two more persons lost their lives, taking the death toll in flood-related incidents to 28.

Heavy and incessant rainfall in Kokrajhar district led to the death of two persons in Dotma, according to a report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

The flood waters inundated vast tracts of land in Charaideo district in upper Assam, the report said, adding that six districts were hit by the current wave of floods.

A total of 71,058 people were still reeling under the impact of the flood, as against the 96,993 people on Monday, the report said.

The worst-hit district was Karimganj, where 43,995 people were still affected, while the other districts affected by the deluge were Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Charaideo, Cachar and Hailakandi, it said.

There were 7,103 people who had taken shelter in 53 relief camps, as compared to the 22,200 people in 74 relief camps yesterday, the ASDMA said.

Karimganj had the highest number of 45 relief camps, where 3,350 people had taken shelter, it added.

According to the ASDMA report, 165 villages were still under the flood waters and 2,906 hectares of crop land were damaged.

Meanwhile, the Golaghat district administration has imposed prohibitory orders on NH-37 and NH-39 around the Kaziranga National Park, in a bid to prevent accidents involving animals straying out because of the flood, officials said.

The authorities have also directed that vehicles plying on the highways should restrict their speed limit and no persons, barring forest personnel, can carry arms and ammunition.