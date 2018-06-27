27 Jun 2018

Flood situation in Assam improves further; death toll rises to 28

Report
from Times of India
Published on 27 Jun 2018 View Original

GUWAHATI: The overall flood situation in Assam improved further on Tuesday with all the major rivers in the state flowing below the danger level, even as two more persons lost their lives, taking the death toll in flood-related incidents to 28.

Heavy and incessant rainfall in Kokrajhar district led to the death of two persons in Dotma, according to a report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

The flood waters inundated vast tracts of land in Charaideo district in upper Assam, the report said, adding that six districts were hit by the current wave of floods.

A total of 71,058 people were still reeling under the impact of the flood, as against the 96,993 people on Monday, the report said.

The worst-hit district was Karimganj, where 43,995 people were still affected, while the other districts affected by the deluge were Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Charaideo, Cachar and Hailakandi, it said.

There were 7,103 people who had taken shelter in 53 relief camps, as compared to the 22,200 people in 74 relief camps yesterday, the ASDMA said.

Karimganj had the highest number of 45 relief camps, where 3,350 people had taken shelter, it added.

According to the ASDMA report, 165 villages were still under the flood waters and 2,906 hectares of crop land were damaged.

Meanwhile, the Golaghat district administration has imposed prohibitory orders on NH-37 and NH-39 around the Kaziranga National Park, in a bid to prevent accidents involving animals straying out because of the flood, officials said.

The authorities have also directed that vehicles plying on the highways should restrict their speed limit and no persons, barring forest personnel, can carry arms and ammunition.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.