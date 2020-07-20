Flood scenario in Assam remains unchanged; five more people die

The flood scenario in Assam remains somewhat unchanged although water level receded further in some rivers of Assam in the past 24 hours.

Five more people have lost their lives in the last 24 hours which has increased the death toll to 84. With 26 deaths due to land slide this year, the deaths due to floods and landslides total to 110 this season so far.

As on date, 2,400 villages under 70 revenue circles in 24 districts are reeling under flood water.

Goalpara district is having highest number of affected people that is above 4.5 lakh followed by Barpeta, Morigaon and Dhubri with above 3lakh affected in each district.

Rivers at various places of at least eight districts are above danger mark and more than 1lakh 12thousand hectors of cropland are submerged.

There are 301 relief camps are operating across the state sheltering above 50 thousand inmates.

Chief Minister Assam today assessed on-ground flood situation and met the affected people in Morigaon district which is one of the most affected districts.

During his visit, CM Sonwal thanked PM Modi for constituting a high level committee under Vice Chairman of Nity Aayog to find lasting solutions of flood and erosion problems in Assam.

The regional meteorological centre Guwahati has predicted wide spread rainfall over North Eastern India which is likely to have an impact on the overall flood scenario here.