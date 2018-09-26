Flood fury: Situation grim in Himachal, Punjab and J&K

Incessant rains triggered flash floods and landslides in hill states of northern India, with at least 11 people killed on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana, and a 'red alert' being issued in Punjab.

In Himachal Pradesh, monsoon activity was vigorous during past 24 hours.

Rainfall occurred at most places over the state. Very Light snowfall occurred atisolated places in the district of Lahaul and Spiti.

Very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in the district of Bilaspur, Hamirpur&Una, heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in the districts of Solan, Kullu and Mandi.

Today, Minimum temperatures were below normal by 2-3 degree Celcius.

Chief MInisterJairam Thakur took a review meeting with officials at Kullu.

Traffic has been restored between Mandi and Kullu.

The road till Manali will be restored in next 3-4 days .

Two airforce helicopters have reached Kullu for the rescue operation.

Punjab has also been witnessing widespread rainfall for the last two days and the downpour continued Monday, prompting state authorities to review preparations to tackle flood-like situations.

Educational institutes have been ordered to remain closed in Punjab.