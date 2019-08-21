Flood fury inundates North India

In Delhi, the Yamuna river continued to swell and was flowing above the danger level.

Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha chaired a high-level meeting of top officials and reviewed the prevailing flood situation in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Delhi.

He directed officials to provide immediate assistance as sought by the states to meet the crisis.

As of now, 28 teams of the National Disaster Response Force are deployed in these states and resources from the Army and the Air Force, have been pressed into service.

Cabinet Secretary also directed the officials to make necessary financial assistance available from the State Disaster Response Fund. Meawhile, in some good news, IMD has said that the intensity of rain fall is likely to decline in the coming days.

Several parts in Northern India are facing the brunt of heavy rains and floods affecting normal life, however, with the decline in rain intensity there has been improvement in some parts.

In hill states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, floods and landslides have caused heavy losses. At least 35 people have been killed in rain related incidents. In Punjab and Haryana too, many areas are facing a flood like situation.

In Delhi, Yamuna river is flowing above the danger mark leaving many of the nearby areas and houses inundated.

At around 1 pm on Tuesday, the water level was at 206.8 meter. In view of rising water levels, the old iron bridge over the Yamuna river has been closed for road and rail traffic.

People living in the vicinity of the overflowing river have been shifted to more than 22,000 temporary camps set up by various agencies of the Delhi government.

Worst hit is the state of Uttarakhand where all the rivers are overflowing due to incessant rains over past two days.

The Ganges is flowing above the danger mark in Haridwar. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat visited the areas battered due to cloudburst in Uttarkashi district and took stock of the situation.

He directed officials to take necessary measures and pace up relief and rescue operation. The Chief Minister said that at least 15 people have lost their lives while 6 are still missing. Several others are injured.

The ITBP carried out a search operation following the disaster in Uttarkashi. One body was recovered in Arakot area near Tikochi. Search for the missing persons is still on... Relief material is being delivered with the help of helicopters.

In Himachal Pradesh, situation is getting back to normal with no rains reported. However, a building collapsed in Hamirpur due to floods.

In Uttar Pradesh, its a flood like situation due to overflowing Ganga, Yamuna and Ghaghra rivers. This has led to the increase in water levels of rivers in neighbouring states...

No casualties were reported from Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday, but due to incessant rains in the last few days, flood-like conditions continues in several parts.

Several villages of Ludhiana, Rupnagar and Jalandhar are still submerged because of cracks in dams. Rescue operations were carried out in Jalandhar to evacuate stranded people...

Relief and rescue operations are being carried out in all the affected states. At the National Disaster Management Committee meeting, Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha reviewed the flood situation in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana and Delhi.

Apart from 28 teams of NDRF, army and air force teams are also continuously involved in relief and rescue operations.

In another High Level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, an announcement was made to provide assistance of Rs 4432 crore to Odisha, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh.

The meeting also reviewed the situation in flood affected areas in other parts of the country. The Home Minister instructed all concerned agencies to remain vigilant and extend all possible assistance to the states.

Meanwhile, relief and rescue operations are underway in flood affected states and the priority is to ensure safety of the people.