Flood fury continues in Assam; relief & rescue operations underway

n Assam, there is no respite from flood fury due to incessant rains and new areas have been inundated.

Over 26 lakh people are affected in the current wave of flood in 103 revenue circles in 28 districts of Assam.

The worst hit districts are Dhemaji, Dhubri and Morigaon. The state Government has set up over 300 relief camps and more than 16,000 inmates are taking shelter in the camps.

Over 87,000 hectares of cropped area have been affected due to flood. Vigil has been intensified in the Kaziranga National Park and other wildlife areas to prevent poaching as most of the parks are under water now.

A total number of 10 persons lost their lives due to flood and landslide so far. The Army, NDRF, SDRF and local people are carrying out the rescue operation. Relief materials including baby foods are being distributed in the flood hit areas.

Assam Additional Chief Secretary for Revenue and Disaster Management, Kumar Sanjay Krishna said, so far the state Government has released an amount of 56 crore rupees to the flood affected districts.