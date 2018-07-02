02 Jul 2018

Flood alert in central Kashmir as intermittent rains continue in valley

Report
from Government of India
Published on 30 Jun 2018 View Original

Intermittent rains continued in Kashmir on Saturday with authorities sounding a flood alert in central Kashmir, even as water levels started receding in the southern parts of the valley.

The authorities had on Friday issued a flood alert in south Kashmir. Saturday they issued a flood alert for low-lying areas of the central Kashmir, including the summer capital here, and asked the people to be alert and prepared for evacuation. The schools across the valley were closed for in view of the inclement weather.

"The gauge at Ram Munshi Bagh crossed the flood declaration of 18 feet and was flowing at 20.87 feet at 10 am," an official of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department said. He said the people living in areas along the embankments of Jhelum river and other streams and in low-lying areas of central Kashmir were advised to remain vigilant. "The staff deputed on flood duty in central Kashmir is directed to report to their sectors and beats," the official added.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Syed Abid Rasheed Shah said the people living in low-lying areas and embankments of river Jhelum in Srinagar were requested to be alert and prepared for evacuation. We have issued a flood alert for low-lying areas of Srinagar, he said. In south Kashmir after the water level crossed the flood declaration level of 21 feet at Sangam in Anantnag district of south Kashmir. following which the flood alert was sounded.

