Five more die in Bihar floods, death toll crosses 100

PATNA: Flood toll in Bihar on Sunday crossed the 100-figure mark with the state’s disaster management department (DMD) reporting five more deaths in flood-affected areas.

While the flood toll on Sunday climbed to 102 from 97 on Saturday, CM Nitish Kumar visited three of 12 flood-affected districts to make an on-thespot inspection of facilities being provided at different relief camps and community kitchens run by the district administration.

Maximum 27 people have so far died in the worst-hit Sitamarhi district, followed by Madhubani (23 deaths), Araria (12) and Darbhanga and Sheohar (10 each).

A total of 12 districts namely Sitamarhi, Sheohar, East Champaran, Madhubani, Araria, Kishanganj, Supaul, Darbhanga,

Muzaffarpur, Saharsa, Katihar and Purnia are hit by floodwaters of different rivers. Altogether 72.78 lakh people have been badly hit in these districts.

Sitamarhi is the worst affected district where a population of 17.60 lakh is badly affected, followed by Madhubani with a 13.73 lakh affected people.

The authorities are running a total of 133 relief camps in three districts where 1,14,921 affected people have taken shelter.

A total of 776 community kitchens is being run in eight of the 12 affected districts to provide food to flood-hit families, a DMD official said.

Accompanied by the state’s chief secretary Deepak Kumar and the DMD’s principal secretary Pratyaya Amrit, the CM first-of-all visited a flood relief camp near Runnisaidpur toll plaza in Sitamarhi district. He spoke to the camp inmates and inquired about the facilities being provided there. He also inspected a community kitchen being run for the flood-hit people and inquired about the quality of foods from the local people.

CM also inquired about the medicines and other health facilities being provided at the relief camps. He asked the officials to make arrangement of an extra kitchen where more than 700 people are staying and taking meals.

He further asked the Sitamrhi DM Ranjit Kumar Singh to ensure that the gratuitous fund of Rs 6,000 is provided to each floodaffected families across the district.

From Sitamarhi, the CM and accompanying officials went to neighbouring Darbhanga district where they inspected a flood relief camp at the Upgraded Middle school at Mirzapur.

After inspection of some community kitchens in Darbhanga district, Nitish later visited the residence of senior RJD leader and former finance minister Abdul Bari Siddiqui near Alinagar. Sources said, the CM also joined a luncheon at Siddiqui residence.

Nitish Kumar’s visit to Siddiqui residence sparked speculations about political realignment in the state. A close confidante of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, Siddiqui was finance minister in the grand alliance government. Siddiqui enjoys support of many RJD legislators.

CM later went to Katihar district and inspected a community kitchen and mobile health camp at the Dukhiram Upgraded middle school at Chandpur village under Kadwan block.