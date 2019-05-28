Fani satellite era’s most intense cyclonic storm to hit Odisha coast in pre-monsoon season, says IMD

Vishwa Mohan

NEW DELHI: Cyclone ‘Fani’, which hit Odisha on May 3, was the most intense cyclonic storm crossing the state coast during “pre-monsoon season” in the satellite era (since 1965), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a report on Monday while flagging how increased forecast accuracy and effectiveness of early warning system minimised loss of lives.

The last extremely severe cyclonic storm to develop and cross Odisha coast in May-June (pre-monsoon season) was the 1982 cyclone which crossed the coast between Paradip and Chandbali during midnight of June 3.

IMD’s summary report on Fani, shared with the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), also mentioned about its effective alert dissemination mechanism which saw delivery of over 6 million SMS (short text messages) to the general public, disaster managers, farmers and fishermen in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal ahead of the landfall of Fani.

The report showed that the country’s national weather forecaster had, in fact, started tracking and predicting ‘Fani’ from April 18, 15 days ahead of its landfall.

Its chart on ‘landfall forecast errors’ indicated how IMD reduced the margin of errors - both in predicting landfall point and landfall timing - in 2019 as compared to the long period average of 2014-18 period.

Citing examples, the report noted that IMD’s ‘landfall time forecast error’ for 24 hours’ lead period for Fani reduced to 1.5 hours from 3 hours during 2014-18 period.

Similarly, its ‘landfall point forecast error’ reduced to 11 km this year from 47 km during 2014-18 period, showing remarkable improvement after cyclone Phailin that hit Odisha in October, 2013. Its ‘track forecast errors’ and ‘intensity forecast errors’ have also been reduced substantially over the years.

Referring to Fani’s intensity which crossed the coast close to Puri with maximum wind speed of 175-185 kmph gusting to 205 kmph between 8-10 am on May 3, the report said it was the “most intense cyclone to cross Odisha coast after Phailin” which had a maximum wind speed of 215 kmph.

Fani had one of the longest track lengths of 3,030 km. In terms of intensity, Fani maintained the “cyclonic storm intensity” for almost 21 hours after landfall on May 3.

About its monitoring, the report said, “The cyclone was monitored with the help of available satellite observations from INSAT 3D and 3DR, polar orbiting satellites, and available ships & buoy observations in the region.”

From May 1 onwards till May 4, the system was tracked gradually by IMD Doppler Weather Radars at Chennai, Machillipatnam, Visakhapatnam, Gopalpur, Paradeep, Kolkata and Agartala as it moved from south to north.

The report said, “Various numerical weather prediction models developed by ministry of earth sciences’ institutions and dynamical-statistical models were utilized to predict the genesis, track, landfall and intensity of the cyclone. A digitized forecasting system of IMD was utilized for analysis and comparison of various model guidance, decision-making process and warning product generation.”