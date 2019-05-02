Extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani nears India

Disaster management authorities in India have mobilized in preparation for extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani, which is forecast to make landfall in Odisha on 3 May as one of the most intense tropical cyclones for 20 years.

Fani (pronounced as Foni) reached a peak of the equivalent of a Category 4 with maximum sustained wind speeds of 190 – 200 km/h, gusting to 220 km/h on 2 May, according to the India Meteorological Department.

It is expected to move north-northeastwards and cross the Odisha coast near the town of Puri around noon on 3 May, with wind speeds of more than 170 km/h. After landfall the system is very likely to continue to move north-northeastwards, weaken gradually and enter into West Bengal as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with the wind speed of 90- 100 km/h gusting to 115 km/h. It is very likely to move further north-northeastwards and emerge into Bangladesh on 4 April as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed 60-70 Km/h.

The India Meteorological Department issued warnings for extremely heavy rainfall for affected areas in Odisha, North Andra Pradesh and West Bengal and other states. Sea conditions are “phenomenal” over the west-central Bay of Bengal and off north Andhra Pradesh coasts. Fishermen were advised not to venture out.

A storm surge of about 1.5 meter height above astronomical tide is very likely to inundate low lying areas of the some districts in Odisha at the time of landfall.

The India Meteorological Department warned of extensive damage to housing, communication, transport infrastructure and agriculture. It advised extensive evacuation from the most vulnerable coastal areas, a total suspension of fishing operations, diversion or suspension of rail and road traffic.

Tens of thousands of people were evacuated ahead of the cyclone, and several thousand cyclone centres were readied. Schools and airports closed.

Some of the deadliest tropical cyclones on record have occurred in the Bay of Bengal. Super Cyclonic Storm BOB06 caused more than 10,000 fatalities in October 1999. Thanks to improved forecasts and warnings and better coordinated disaster management, the fatalities from Cyclone Phailin – an equally intense cyclone which hit in 2013 – were less than 50.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department said the storm would reach the southwestern part of Bangladesh by the evening of 3 May. Danger signals were issued for major ports en route. Under the influence of the storm and the new moon phase, exposed low-lying coastal districts are likely to be inundated by a storm surge of 4-5 feet (1.2 to 1.5 meters).

The India Meteorological Department acts as WMO's Regional Specialized Meteorological Centre.