Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm “FANI” likely to move northwestwards during next 12 hours and thereafter recurve north-northeastwards and cross Odisha Coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali

The Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘FANI’ (pronounced as ‘FONI’) over Westcentral & adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal, moved northwestwards with a speed of about 10 kmph in last six hours and lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of 01st May, 2019 over Westcentral and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal near latitude 13.9°N and longitude 84.0°E, about 680 km south-southwest of Puri (Odisha) and 430 km south-southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh). It is very likely to move northwestwards during next 12 hours and thereafter recurve north-northeastwards and cross Odisha Coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali, to the south of Puri around 3rd May afternoon with maximum sustained wind of speed 175-185 kmph gusting to 205 kmph.

Forecast track and intensity are given in the following table:

Date/Time(IST) Position****(Lat. 0N/ long. 0E) Maximum sustained surface ****wind speed (Kmph) Category of cyclonic disturbance

01.05.19/0530 13.9/84.0 180-190 gusting to 210

Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm

01.05.19/1130 14.4/83.8 180-190 gusting to 210

Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm

01.05.19/1730 14.9/83.8 180-190 gusting to 210

Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm

01.05.19/2330 15.4/83.8 180-190 gusting to 210

Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm

02.05.19/0530 16.1/83.9 180-190 gusting to 210

Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm

02.05.19/1730 17.4/84.2 175-185 gusting to 205

Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm

03.05.19/0530 18.5/84.8 175-185 gusting to 205

Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm

03.05.19/1730 20.0/85.8 150-160 gusting to 175

Very Severe Cyclonic Storm

04.05.19/0530 22.1/87.4 120-130 gusting to 145

Severe Cyclonic Storm

04.05.19/1730 23.7/89.1 80-90 gusting to 100

Cyclonic Storm

05.05.19/0530 25.6/91.2 45-55 gusting to 65

Deep Depression

Warnings:

Heavy rainfall warning

North Andhra Pradesh : Rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over north coastal Andhra Pradesh (Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and Vijayanagaram Districts) on 2nd May and rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places on 3 rd May over same area.

Odisha: Rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over south coastal Odisha on 2nd It is likely to increase with rainfall at most places and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy falls (>20 cm) at isolated places over coastal Odisha & interior Odisha on 3rd and rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over north Odisha on 4th May.

West Bengal: Rainfall at most places with heavy falls at isolated places very likely over coastal & adjoining districts of West Bengal on 3rd and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal and heavy at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 4th

Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya: Rainfall at most places with isolated heavy falls very likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya on 4th and 5th

(ii) Wind warning

Gale wind speed reaching 180-190 kmph gusting to 210 kmph is prevailing over westcentral and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, off north Tamilnadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh Coast during next 24 hours and 150-160 kmph gusting to 170 kmph is prevailing over westcentral Bay of Bengal from 2nd May for subsequent 24 hours and significant decrease thereafter.

Strong wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph very likely along & off Tamilnadu coast, Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar and Kerala during next 12 hours.

Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is very likely to commence along & off north Andhra Pradesh & Odisha Coasts from 2nd May and very likely to become gale wind speed reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 85 kmph from 3rd May morning and become 175-185 kmph gusting to 205 kmph over Odisha Coast and 90-100 kmph gusting to 115 kmph over adjoining districts of north Andhra Pradesh (Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and Vijayanagaram Districts) by 3rd May evening for subsequent 12 hours and significant decrease thereafter.

Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is very likely along & off West Bengal coast on 2nd It would become gale wind speed reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 85 kmph from 3rd May evening and become 90-100 kmph gusting to 115 kmph from 4th May morning.

Sea condition - The sea condition is phenomenal over westcentral and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal, off north Tamilnadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh Coasts during 01-03 May 2019 and over Northwest Bay of Bengal during 02-04 May.

Sea conditions very likely to be very rough to high along & off north Andhra Pradesh Coasts during 01-03 May and high to phenomenal along & off Odisha and West Bengal Coasts during 02-04 May.

Storm surge Warning - Storm surge of about 1.5 meter height above astronomical tide is very likely to inundate low lying areas of Ganjam, Khurda, Puri & Jagatsinghpur Districts of Odisha at the time of landfall.

Fishermen Warning - The fishermen are advised not to venture into deep sea areas of Southwest & adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal during next 12 hours; Southwest & adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal, along & off Puducherry, north Tamilnadu & south Andhra Pradesh coasts till 1st May; westcentral Bay of Bengal, along & off north Andhra Pradesh Coast during 1-3 May and northwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal along & off Odisha and West Bengal coasts from 2-4 May.

Those, who are out in deep sea above areas are advised to return to the coasts.

(a) Damage Expected and Action suggested for Ganjam, Gajapati, Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur districts of Odisha.

(i) Extensive damage to all types of kutcha houses, some damage to old badly managed Pucca structures. Potential threat from flying objects. (ii) Extensive uprooting of communication and power poles. (iii) Disruption of rail/road link at several places.(iv) Extensive damage to standing crops, plantations, orchards. (v) Blowing down of Palm and coconut trees. (vi) Uprooting of large bushy trees. (vii) Large boats and ships may get torn from their moorings.

Action Suggested:

(i)Total suspension of fishing operations. (ii) Extensive evacuation from coastal areas. (iii) Diversion or suspension of rail and road traffic. (iv) People in affected areas to remain indoors. (v) Movement in motor boats and small ships not advisable.

(b) Damage Expected and action suggested for Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Balasore districts of Odisha and east & west Medinipur, south & north 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hoogli, Kolkata districts of West Bengal and Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and Vijayanagaram districts of Andhra Pradesh

(i) Total destruction of thatched houses/ extensive damage to kutcha houses. Some damage to pucca houses. Potential threat from flying objects. (ii) Bending/ uprooting of power and communication poles. (iii) Major damage to Kutcha and and Pucca roads. Flooding of escape routes. Minor disruption of railways, overhead powerlines and signalling systems. (iv) Widespread damage to standing crops, plantations, orchards, falling of green coconuts and tearing of palm fronds. Blowing down of bushy trees like mango. (v) Small boats, country crafts may get detached from moorings. (vi) Visibility severely affected.

Action Suggested:

(i) Total suspension of fishing operations. Mobilise evacuation from coastal areas. (ii) Judicious regulation of rail and road traffic. (iii) People in affected areas to remain indoors. (iv) Movement in motor boats and small ships unsafe.