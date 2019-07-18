Extended dry spell adds to worries of drought-hit Marathwada region

Prasad Joshi | TNN

AURANGABAD: People in many parts of Marathwada, already tormented by the drought situation are now distressed by the extended dry spell of monsoon as it threatens the kharif crops.

An absence of major rainfall activity in the past week has increased the rainfall deficit in the region to near 50% and no strong revival in monsoon is said to be in sight for the next couple of days.

Moreover, parts of the region, including Nanded and Osmanabad districts, are expected to witness a revival in monsoon only by the weekend.

As per the data available with the revenue department, Marathwada, comprising eight districts, has received an average 126.37mm of rainfall since June — accounting for only 49.7% of the expected showers.

The rainfall received so far is hardly 16.2% of the annual average received from June to October. The number of tankers deployed in the region was slowly going down earlier due to a good run of the monsoon, but it has once again started rising.

The total number of tankers had come down to 2,105 by the middle of last week, but it had surged to 2,263 by Tuesday. The late arrival of monsoon, coupled with dry spells, has affected the annual schedule of kharif sowing in Marathwada.

Aurangabad and Latur agricultural divisions have so far reported 69% and 43% of sowing respectively. Kailas Dakhore, an agro-meteorologist with the Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Agricultural University, said there is no chance of major rainfall activity in Marathwada until the weekend.

“There are chances of good rainfall in Nanded, Osmanabad, Latur and Parbhani among other areas of the region on July 20 and 21. The rainfall will be less widespread but could cover half of the region. We expect an average of 25mm rainfall in parts of the region over the weekend,” he said.

Dakhore said sowing window for kharif season in Marathwada is almost over by July15. “We advise the farmers not to go for solo crops such as soybean, cotton or tur. It is advisable to undertake inter-cropping with a combination such as soybean-tur, pearl millet-tur or castor-coriander,” he said.

Agricultural experts said the threat of re-sowing does not appear to loom large currently where sowing has already taken place.