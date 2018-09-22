Evacuations and relief continues as cyclone DAYE hits Odisha

The cyclonic storm DAYE made landfall in Odisha near Gopalpur on Friday.

Heavy rains hit Malkangiri and the district has been cut off from the rest of the region.

Rescue and releief operations began almost instantly and relief materials are being distributed to people in the affected areas.

An estimation of losses caused by natural disaster is being ascertained.

The storm that came in from the Bay of bengal will continue to move north-westerly at about 23 km per hour and gradually weaken.

Landslides from the heavy rains were witnessed at some places. It has been rainly heavily in the Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Raigada, Kalahandi, Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur districts of the state, which is likely to continue till Saturday.

The Meteorological Department has warned that in coastal areas of South Odisha, would experience wind speed of upto 60 to 70 kilometers per hour. Due to opening of two shutters of Upper Kolab dam in Koraput, people are being evacuated from river banks.

Some parts of West Bengal including Kolkata, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Telangana, are expected to receive heavy rains in the next 24 hours.

The administration is on alert and people have been asked to take suitable precautions.