EU Civil Protection Mechanism continues to channel further EU assistance to India

As India faces a major increase in coronavirus cases, the EU is channelling further support via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. On 27 April, the European Union announced initial offers of support made by Ireland, Belgium, Romania, Luxembourg, Portugal and Sweden.

Today the Commission is announcing further support packages from France, Italy, Austria and Finland, as well as additional supplies from Ireland via the Mechanism:

France : 8 oxygen generators, each of which can make an Indian hospital autonomous in oxygen supply for approximately 10 years; liquid oxygen; and 28 ventilators

: 8 oxygen generators, each of which can make an Indian hospital autonomous in oxygen supply for approximately 10 years; liquid oxygen; and 28 ventilators Italy : 1 oxygen generating plant model, 20 ventilators

: 1 oxygen generating plant model, 20 ventilators Ireland : an additional 550 oxygen concentrators, 60 ventilators

: an additional 550 oxygen concentrators, 60 ventilators Finland : 318 oxygen cylinders

: 318 oxygen cylinders Austria: 5,521 vials of antiviral medication Remdesivir, 238 oxygen cylinders, 1,900 oxygen cannulas.

*“We are working around the clock to channel EU assistance to India. It is in everyone’s interest to support efforts at tackling the latest outbreak in the country. I thank France, Italy, Austria, Finland and Ireland for their latest offers of assistance. EU solidarity is fully in action,” *said Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič.

The Commission co-finances the transport of these deliveries and coordinates the logistics via the EU Emergency Response Coordination Centre.

29/04/2021