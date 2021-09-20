Endline Assessment of the Fortification of Nutrimix in Selected Panchayats of Wayanad, Kerala - Assessment of a Pilot Project of the Government of Kerala and the World Food Programme, Review Report 2020

Assessment of WFP India’s support to the Government of Kerala to provide fortified THR to young children through the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) during a pilot project.

WFP India in collaboration with the Government of Kerala implemented a pilot project on fortification of THR distributed in the brand name ‘Amrutham nutrimix’ through ICDS scheme to children aged 6-36 months in Wayanad district of Kerala. Findings shows that fortification of nutrimix distributed under ICDS is an operationally feasible model. Fortification of nutrimix led to an improvement in folate, Vitamin A, and Vitamin B12 levels of the beneficiaries. Further results shows that anaemia in the intervention area reduced, but not to the levels expected and knowledge levels of caregivers and others regarding the various aspects of feeding practices of young children improved.