Emergency Grant Aid in Response to COVID-19 in India (Handover to India)

June 16, 2021

From June 10 to 15, 1,000 ventilators and 2,000 oxygen concentrators were handed over to India by the Government of Japan as a part of Japan’s emergency assistance in response to the current surge of COVID-19 infections in India.

The Government of Japan has announced its decision to provide 1,800 ventilators and 2,800 oxygen concentrators to India and the abovementioned ventilators and oxygen concentrators are a part of them. By this handing over, all the ventilators and oxygen concentrators announced to provide so far have been handed over to India.

Japan stands with India, our friend and partner, in her efforts to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic through this emergency assistance, and hopes that Japan’s assistance will contribute to alleviating and containing the COVID-19 situation in India.

Reference 1: Emergency Assistance to India in Response to the Current Surge of COVID-19 Infections On April 30, the Government of Japan announced its decision to proceed with the procedure to provide 300 oxygen concentrators and 300 ventilators to India in coordination with the Government of India. The 300 oxygen concentrators were handed over to India from May 8 to 13 and the 300 ventilators were handed over to India from May 28 to 30.

(2) On May 5, Foreign Minister Motegi stated to H.E. Dr. S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India, that Japan is ready to provide grant assistance of up to 50 million US dollars to India, based on the latter's needs, in addition to the assistance mentioned in paragraph (1).

(3) On May 14, the Government of Japan announced the Emergency Grant Aid of approximately 18.5 million US dollars to transport the 300 ventilators announced on April 30 through the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), as well as to provide additional 500 ventilators and 500 oxygen concentrators to India through UNOPS as a part of the assistance of up to 50 million dollars announced on May 5. The 500 ventilators were handed over to India on May 30 and the 500 oxygen concentrators were handed over to India on May 31.

(4) On May 28, the Government of Japan announced the Emergency Grant Aid of approximately 14.8 million US dollars to provide 1,000 ventilators and 2,000 oxygen concentrators through UNOPS as a part of the assistance of up to 50 million dollars announced on May 5. The 2,000 oxygen concentrators were handed over to India from June 10 to 15 and the 1,000 ventilators were handed over to India on June 15.

[Reference 2: COVID-19 infections in India] As of June 15, India has the cumulative positive cases of 29,570,881 people and the cumulative deaths of 377,031 people.