Emergency Grant Aid in Response to COVID-19 in India

May 28, 2021 Japanese Today, May 28, the Government of Japan decided to extend Emergency Grant Aid of approximately 14.8 million US dollars to India in response to the current surge of COVID-19 infections in India.

On April 30, the Government of Japan announced its decision to provide 300 oxygen concentrators and 300 ventilators to India. On May 5, Foreign Minister Motegi informed H.E. Dr. S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India, that Japan was ready to provide additional grant assistance of up to 50 million US dollars to India, based on the latter's needs. On May 14, the Government of Japan announced the assistances to transport the 300 ventilators announced on April 30 through the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), as well as to provide additional 500 ventilators and 500 oxygen concentrators to India through UNOPS.

Through the assistance announced today, the additional 1,000 ventilators and 2,000 oxygen concentrators will be provided to India through UNOPS as a part of the assistance of up to 50 million dollars announced on May 5. As a result, 1,800 ventilators and 2,800 oxygen concentrators in total will be provided to India through a series of recent Japanese assistance.

Japan stands with India, our friend and partner, in her efforts to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic through this additional emergency assistance, and hopes that Japan’s assistance will contribute to alleviating and containing the COVID-19 situation in India.

(Reference 1) Emergency Assistance to India in Response to the Current Surge of COVID-19 Infections

(1) On April 30, the Government of Japan announced its decision to proceed with the procedure to provide 300 oxygen concentrators and 300 ventilators to India in coordination with the Government of India. The 300 oxygen concentrators have been already handed over to India.

(2) On May 5, Foreign Minister Motegi stated to H.E. Dr. S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India, that Japan is ready to provide grant assistance of up to 50 million US dollars to India, based on the latter's needs, in addition to the assistance mentioned in paragraph (1).

(3) On May 14, the Government of Japan announced the Emergency Grant Aid of approximately 18.5 million US dollars to transport the 300 ventilators announced on April 30 through the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), as well as to provide additional 500 ventilators and 500 oxygen concentrators to India through UNOPS as a part of the assistance of up to 50 million dollars announced on May 5.

(4) Through the assistance announced today, 1,000 ventilators and 2,000 oxygen concentrators will be provided to India through UNOPS as a part of the assistance of up to 50 million dollars announced on May 5. (Reference 2) COVID-19 infections in India As of May 27, India has the cumulative positive cases of 27,369,093 people and the cumulative deaths of 315,235 people.